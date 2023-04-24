5th Circ. Will Hear Appeal Over $7M Ida Damage Claim

By Caroline Simson (April 24, 2023, 9:42 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit is set to decide whether domestic surplus lines insurers of property in Louisiana can enforce arbitration clauses in their policies, agreeing to take up an interlocutory appeal in litigation over $7 million in hurricane damage to a New Orleans luxury apartment and retail complex....

