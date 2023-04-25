Ex-Worker Denied Sanctions Against Biotech Co. In 401(k) Suit

By Grace Elletson (April 25, 2023, 1:44 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge refused to sanction a biotechnology company in a battle with an ex-worker over 401(k) plan contributions, saying the worker's allegation that a company attorney cursed at him couldn't be verified and his claim that the company fabricated documents should wait until after trial....

