Marketing Co. Wants Out Of La. Hurricane Solicitation Suit

By Chart Riggall (April 26, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A legal marketing company accused of deceptively soliciting Louisiana hurricane victims as clients for a controversial law firm has asked to be dropped from a putative class action, telling a Texas federal judge Tuesday that the suit fails to establish that its work on behalf of McClenny Moseley & Associates caused any real harm....

