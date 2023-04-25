Judge Blasts 'Rote' Attempt To Extend BIPA Discovery

By Lauraann Wood (April 25, 2023, 5:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has refused to give Union Pacific and two truck drivers a four-month extension on all discovery deadlines in a biometric privacy suit targeting the railroad's biometric facility-access system, saying the request to push the case into a fifth year is "unacceptable" when supported by only a "skeletal" motion....

