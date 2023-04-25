Justices Seem Open To RICO Claim In $92M Award Feud

By Caroline Simson (April 25, 2023, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared amenable during oral arguments on Tuesday to ruling that a Russian businessman has standing to use racketeering law in his efforts to enforce a $92 million arbitral award, while nevertheless indicating that other issues could make the ruling a narrow one....

