Steel Cos. Ask Fed. Circ. To Rethink President's Duty Power

By Rae Ann Varona (April 25, 2023, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Purveyors of steel-derived products urged the Federal Circuit to reconsider its ruling that endorsed the president's authority to expand national security tariffs on steel products, saying the ruling impermissibly rewrote statutory guardrails meant to curtail the president's power in adjusting imports....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS