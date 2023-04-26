Sabre Says US Airways Not Entitled To Fees For $1 Win

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (April 26, 2023, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Sabre urged a New York federal court on Monday to reject a magistrate judge's recommendation that the airline booking giant cover attorney fees for US Airways after a decade of antitrust litigation that resulted in a $1 jury award to the airline....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS