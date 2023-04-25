Horse Assoc. Loses Discovery Bid As Suit Races Toward Trial

By Elaine Briseño (April 25, 2023, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Tuesday denied an emergency motion from a horse association to immediately compel into discovery the racing regulator Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority, saying the plaintiffs agreed to forgo extensive discovery in exchange for an expedited trial and must "live with the consequences of that choice."...

