Religious TV Network Founder Owes $18M In Taxes, US Says

By Anna Scott Farrell (April 25, 2023, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of a Christian television network who spent his inheritance before paying full gift and estate taxes owes the IRS nearly $18 million and should be held personally responsible for the bill, the government told a Michigan federal court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS