Fed Circ. Backs Air Force In $2B Contract Spat With Lockheed

By Ivan Moreno (April 25, 2023, 6:23 PM EDT) -- A unanimous Federal Circuit panel held Tuesday that the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals correctly dismissed Lockheed Martin's appeal over the nearly $2 billion price an Air Force contracting officer unilaterally set for fighter jet upgrade contracts....

