ComEd Defendants Are Corruption 'Grandmasters,' DOJ Says

By Celeste Bott (April 25, 2023, 5:09 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors urged a Chicago federal jury not to be fooled by arguments raised by Commonwealth Edison's former CEO and lobbyists that jobs and benefits arranged for associates of Illinois' ex-House speaker reflected ordinary business and legal lobbying, likening it to a game of chess in which they were "grandmasters" of corruption....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS