Air Force Will Reconsider Mental Health In Discharge Process

By Lauren Berg (April 25, 2023, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Air Force has agreed to reconsider less-than-honorable discharges it has handed out to service members struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues in order to resolve class claims that the military branch didn't take into consideration such histories when rejecting applications to upgrade discharge statuses....

