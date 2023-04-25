Rockhopper Can't Yet Enforce €190M Award Against Italy

By Caleb Symons (April 25, 2023, 11:43 PM EDT) -- Rockhopper Exploration PLC continues to wait for permission to begin enforcement efforts over a €190 million arbitral award it won last year, the British energy company said Tuesday, also announcing it was told to cooperate with Italy even as the country tries to evade the award....

