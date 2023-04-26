Citigroup Can Combine Derivative Suits Over Oversight Issues

By Katryna Perera (April 26, 2023, 10:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge granted a bid from Citigroup Inc.'s leadership to transfer a derivative suit against them from the state's eastern district to the southern district to be consolidated with another similar action, which the judge said "concerns substantially the same regulatory actions."...

