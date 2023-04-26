Splitting NFL Star's Marriage Trial Would Bias Jury, Judge Told

By Travis Bland (April 26, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A woman seeking the retirement benefits of late NFL star Vaughan Monroe Johnson told a North Carolina federal court that a request by another woman claiming to be his widow to split their upcoming trial in two is likely an attempt to thwart evidence favorable to her position....

