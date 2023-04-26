Feds Alter Deadline For Minors' Visa Applications To End Suits

By Micah Danney (April 26, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge dismissed two suits by young migrants who alleged U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services denied applications to a program for abused or neglected juveniles inconsistently and unfairly, saying the agency had sufficiently clarified its policy....

