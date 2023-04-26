Getty Refuses To Entertain $3.95B Activist Takeover Proposal

By Elaine Briseño (April 26, 2023, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Getty Images has rejected a $3.95 billion takeover offer from activist investor Trillium Capital LLC, saying that without further details about why the $10 per share bid would benefit the business and shareholders, the status quo is the best path forward right now....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS