2nd Circ. Sets New Issue Preclusion Standard In RMBS Suits

By Brian Steele (April 26, 2023, 5:08 PM EDT) -- In a unanimous published opinion, a panel of Second Circuit judges on Wednesday affirmed the dismissal of three lawsuits accusing major banks of mismanaging residential mortgage-backed securities, finding that, among other factors, the issue of whether the plaintiffs had prudential standing has already been fully adjudicated in the defendants' favor....

