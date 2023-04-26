Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Okla. Tribe Fights Feds' Dismissal Bid In Casino Land Row

By Elaine Briseño (April 26, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation defended its efforts to shut down a rival casino it says is on its historical Oklahoma reservation, arguing its suit is not moot even though the co-plaintiff has settled, and calling "hogwash" on the federal government's assertion that it has failed to show that the opening of the casino cut into its profits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!