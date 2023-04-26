Okla. Tribe Fights Feds' Dismissal Bid In Casino Land Row

By Elaine Briseño (April 26, 2023, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Comanche Nation defended its efforts to shut down a rival casino it says is on its historical Oklahoma reservation, arguing its suit is not moot even though the co-plaintiff has settled, and calling "hogwash" on the federal government's assertion that it has failed to show that the opening of the casino cut into its profits....

