Disney-DeSantis Fight Spills Into Court

By Nathan Hale (April 26, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' battle with The Walt Disney Co. landed in court Wednesday, as the media and theme park giant filed a federal suit challenging the constitutionality of recent steps the state has taken to grab control of a self-governing district encompassing its Disney World property near Orlando after the company spoke out against Florida's controversial "Don't Say Gay" law....

