Senate Democrat Presses FCC To Vote On Tegna Deal

By Christopher Cole (April 26, 2023, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Democratic senator late Tuesday urged the Federal Communications Commission to fix a "grave injustice" and vote soon on hedge fund Standard General's $8.6 billion proposal to take broadcast chain Tegna private rather than wait for an agency administrative judge to mull over a couple interim questions that FCC staff have sought answers to. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS