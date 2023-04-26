Holmes' Prison Date Delayed As 9th Circuit Considers Bail

By Dorothy Atkins (April 26, 2023, 8:57 PM EDT) -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes asked the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday that she remain out of prison pending the outcome of her appeal challenging her investor fraud conviction and 11-year prison sentence, triggering an automatic stay that suspended her Thursday self-surrender date until the appellate court decides her bail request....

