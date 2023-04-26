Hyundai Asks 11th Circ. To Void $16M Car Dealership Verdict

By Linda Chiem (April 26, 2023, 7:38 PM EDT) -- Hyundai has urged the Eleventh Circuit to void a $16 million verdict awarded to a Florida dealership in a contract dispute over Hyundai's efforts to launch a separate dealer network for its luxury Genesis line of vehicles, saying the trial judge improperly instructed the jury to disregard crucial evidence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS