5 Mistakes To Avoid When Conducting Jury Focus Groups

By Bill Kanasky and Steve Wood (April 27, 2023, 2:56 PM EDT) -- On April 18, Fox Corp. and Dominion Voting Systems agreed to a $787.5 million settlement to resolve Dominion's defamation lawsuit against Fox News over the network's promotion of misinformation about the 2020 election....

