Air Traffic Control Responsible For Fatal Crash, 11th Circ. Told

By David Minsky (April 27, 2023, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The families of four people killed in a midair crash over the Everglades told the Eleventh Circuit on Thursday that the lower court wrongly decided the U.S. government wasn't negligent for the collision, arguing air traffic controller's instruction to a pilot placed them in the path of another aircraft....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS