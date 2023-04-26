Houston Urges 5th Circ. To Keep $14M Exxon Pollution Fine

By Lauren Berg (April 26, 2023, 11:10 PM EDT) -- The city of Houston, the Harris County Attorney's Office and others on Wednesday urged the full Fifth Circuit to preserve ExxonMobil Corp.'s $14 million fine for Texas air pollution, saying the Clean Air Act authorizes courts to use a civil penalty to grant relief to injured citizens....

