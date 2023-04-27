Alaska Questions DOI Authority To Ditch Land Exchange

By Ali Sullivan (April 27, 2023, 5:50 PM EDT) -- The state of Alaska and an Alaska Native village corporation are urging the Ninth Circuit to preserve an appeal over a 2019 land trade that would give a remote Alaska community emergency medical access to a nearby town's airport, saying the federal government's sudden withdrawal from the deal does not moot the litigation and instead creates a new issue to hash out. ...

