​​​​​​​401(k) Plan Exit Fees Are Legal, Chamber Tells 5th Circ.

By Emmy Freedman (April 27, 2023, 6:50 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged the Fifth Circuit not to revive a dentist office's suit alleging an insurer violated federal benefits law by charging fees to 401(k) plans that left its platform, saying these "necessary" types of transactions cannot be deemed unlawful....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS