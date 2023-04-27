Court Orders Feds To Repay Oil Cos. $60M For Cleanup

By Tom Lotshaw (April 27, 2023, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims ordered the federal government to reimburse Shell USA Inc. and several other oil companies more than $60 million for costs related to the cleanup of a California site polluted with aviation fuel they made for the government during World War II....

