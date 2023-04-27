Ill. Panel Orders New Trial Over Blocked Expert Testimony

By Celeste Bott (April 27, 2023, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate panel has reversed an $800,000 jury award and ordered a new trial for a disabled woman who suffered shoulder injuries and required physical therapy after a car hit her, saying she'd conceded the lower court shouldn't have barred certain expert impeachment evidence at trial....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS