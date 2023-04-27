Google Fights Uphill To Ax Suit Over Free Software Promises

By Dorothy Atkins (April 27, 2023, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge appeared open Thursday to keeping alive a proposed class action alleging Google reneged on its promise to offer early adopters of its Workspace software free services, saying the consumers have adequately alleged an "interesting" argument that Google invoked a fee provision, but not a termination clause....

