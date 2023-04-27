Iran, Russia Sanctioned For Wrongfully Detaining Americans

By Caleb Symons (April 27, 2023, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury unveiled on Thursday a new slate of sanctions against state security forces in Russia and Iran over their involvement in wrongfully detaining American citizens, marking the first use of an executive order that President Joe Biden signed last summer....

