Home Depot Fights Sanction For Selling Saw Blamed In Death

By Parker Quinlan (April 28, 2023, 5:03 PM EDT) -- Home Depot has asked a federal judge in Colorado to toss a bid for sanctions for selling a gas-powered saw at the center of a negligence lawsuit filed by the family of a man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using the rental saw inside his home, saying they could not have expected the saw's condition to be at issue in the suit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS