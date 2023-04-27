Jury Finds LA Co., Composer Must Pay In Eminem IP Row

By Craig Clough (April 27, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- An Australian music publishing company on Thursday was awarded nearly $771,000 by a California federal jury that found an American music publishing company and a composer breached their contracts by failing to indemnify the Australian company from New Zealand court rulings that determined a political party infringed an Eminem song's copyright....

