Class in Race Bias Suit Ill-Defined, Sesame Place Park Says

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 28, 2023, 4:22 PM EDT) -- SeaWorld-owned Sesame Place in suburban Philadelphia told a federal judge Thursday that a putative class in a suit claiming park performers ignored minority children in favor of white children who wanted to meet their favorite characters was too vaguely-defined and that the case must be thrown out....

