'To Kill A Mockingbird' Rights Not Exclusive To Production Co.

By Lauren Berg (April 27, 2023, 11:45 PM EDT) -- The Dramatic Publishing Co. does not possess exclusive rights to perform amateur stage productions of Harper Lee's novel "To Kill A Mockingbird," a New York federal judge ruled on Thursday, opening the door for Aaron Sorkin's 2018 theatrical adaptation to go on the road....

