Law Firm Can't Transfer NJ Suit Over Trafficking Settlement

By Ganesh Setty (April 28, 2023, 3:25 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey law firm and two of its attorneys cannot transfer between counties a legal malpractice suit they face over a settlement of underlying human trafficking claims, a state court ruled, finding that the malpractice claims arose from their legal representation occurring in Essex County, New Jersey....

