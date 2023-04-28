DOJ's Latest, Biggest No-Poach Trial Thrown Out

By Bryan Koenig (April 28, 2023, 10:36 AM EDT) -- The Justice Department's latest, and one of its most high-profile, no-poach criminal case will never make it to jury deliberations after a Connecticut federal judge ruled Friday that no reasonable juror could convict six accused aerospace and staffing company bosses based on evidence presented by prosecutors. ...

