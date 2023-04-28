FCC's In-House Tegna Hearing Held Off Until June

By Christopher Cole (April 28, 2023, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The administrative law judge reviewing two interim questions tied to Standard General's planned $8.6 billion takeover of broadcaster Tegna has ordered the proceeding held in abeyance, pending the companies' decision on the deal's fate because there's not enough time to finish the review before the merger's May termination date....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS