Coke Bottlers' $3.3M Settlement In 401(k) Fee Suit OK'd

By Sydney Price (May 1, 2023, 1:35 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal judge has granted initial approval to a $3.3 million settlement in a class action against the Coca-Cola Bottlers' Association in which an ex-worker alleged the company breached its fiduciary duties by mismanaging its employee retirement plan....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS