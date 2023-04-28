NY Firm To Arbitrate $124K Fee Spat With Malaysian Co.

By Hailey Konnath (April 28, 2023, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Chalos & Co. PC must arbitrate its suit seeking approximately $124,000 in unpaid legal fees from a Malaysian entity for the firm's work successfully defending its client from $12 million fraud claims, according to a notice filed in New York federal court....

