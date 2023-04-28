Hotel Urges 11th Circ. To Keep Insurer Duty Over Shower Film

By Rosie Manins (April 28, 2023, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The owner and manager of a New York hotel where an employee allegedly filmed a law school graduate guest while she was naked in the shower asked the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to affirm a Georgia federal judge's ruling they are owed a defense by their insurers....

