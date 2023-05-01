Green Groups Drop 9th Circ. Appeals Over Willow Project

By Tom Lotshaw (May 1, 2023, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Two coalitions of environmental groups are taking their fight against the Willow oil and gas project in Alaska's Far North back to district court, with ConocoPhillips' winter construction work wrapping up this week and the Ninth Circuit denying their requests to block it....

