Chegg Investors Ask Judge To Keep Stock Suit Alive

By Henrik Nilsson (April 28, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Investors in a securities fraud class action against online education company Chegg Inc. are urging a California federal judge not to toss their lawsuit alleging that the company's stock price became inflated due to students using the platform to cheat during the COVID-19 pandemic....

