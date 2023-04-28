Burlington Workers Must Rework $11M OT Settlement

By Lauren Berg (April 28, 2023, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Friday rejected a proposed $11 million settlement that would resolve collective claims Burlington Coat Factory misclassified assistant store managers as exempt employees and failed to pay them overtime, telling the parties they need to get all their ducks in line....

