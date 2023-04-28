Patent Fight Sent To Retrial Over 'Greed' Comments Settles

By Dorothy Atkins (April 28, 2023, 9:25 PM EDT) -- Pavemetrics and Tetra Tech notified a California federal judge Friday that they had cut a confidential deal to settle litigation over 3D railway-track assessment technology patents, abruptly ending a dispute that was set for a May retrial due to attorneys' purported "prejudicial" arguments and suggestions that the trial was "about corporate greed."...

