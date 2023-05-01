9th Circ. Backs Toss Of 'Just Fruit' Kroger False Ad Suit

By Ryan Harroff (May 1, 2023, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said an Oregon woman's putative class action against Kroger was rightfully thrown out because she failed to show the grocer's "Just Fruit" spreadable fruit product contained any non-fruit-derived ingredients, even if some of those ingredients are not found in nature....

