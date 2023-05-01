Asylum Seekers Say ICE Withheld Info On Data Breach

By Ivan Moreno (May 1, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT) -- Asylum seekers whose information U.S. immigration officials said was mistakenly disclosed in November argued the government has withheld details on the full scope of the breach, undermining their efforts to raise the issue at their asylum proceedings, according to a filing in D.C. federal court....

