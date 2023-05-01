Patients Say Fla. Ban On Trans Care Ignores Medical Expertise

By Patrick Hoff (May 1, 2023, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A group of transgender Medicaid participants and beneficiaries told a Florida federal court that the state health plan ignored widely accepted medical practices when adopting a rule that denies coverage of certain gender-affirming care, arguing the exclusion was based on a desire to discriminate against transgender people....

