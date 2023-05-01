11th Circ. Ruling Widens Path To Arbitral Award Vacatur

By David Zaslowsky (May 1, 2023, 3:33 PM EDT) -- In a recent en banc decision, Corporación AIC SA v. Hidroeléctrica Santa Rita SA,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit held that, in cases in which the U.S. is the primary jurisdiction — the jurisdiction where the arbitration was seated or whose law governed the conduct of the arbitration — the grounds for vacating an arbitral award are set forth in domestic law, currently Chapter 1 of the Federal Arbitration Act....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS